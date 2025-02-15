How to Watch Denys Berinchyk vs. Keyshawn Davis: Live Stream Boxing Free, TV channel, odds
Denys Berinchyk and Keyshawn Davis will face off in this much-anticipated boxing lightweight title fight at Madison Square Garden on Friday, February 14th.
Berinchyk is the current champion, but Davis is the heavy favorite to claim the title. Davis is 12-0 with eight knockouts in his professional career and has established himself as one of the best young boxers in the game.
Berinchyk is also undefeated with a bit more experience, being 19-0, and Davis also accused him of antics away from the ring leading up to the fight, intensifying this matchup. Many believe Davis has a significant advantage thanks to his developing power and speed.
There are seven other fights on this card including Xander Zayas versus Slawa Spomer and
Jared Anderson versus Marios Kollias, meaning there is no shortage of entertainment.
Denys Berinchyk vs. Keyshawn Davis
- Date: Friday, February 14th
- Time: 9 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free)
Betting Lines and Odds, courtesy of BetMGM
Fight Card Odds:
Keyshawn Davis -700 vs. Denys Berinchyk +475
Xander Zayas -750 vs. Slawa Spomer +500
Jared Anderson -1600 vs. Marios Kollias +850
Rohan Polanco -1800 vs. Jean Carlos Torres +850
Vito Mielnicki Jr. -380 vs. Connor Coyle +280
Abdullah Mason -1600 vs. Manuel Jaimes +850
Nico Ali Walsh -700 vs. Juan Carlos Guerra Jr. +450
Keon Davis -4000 vs. Ira Johnson +1300