How to Watch Denver Broncos vs Cincinnati Bengals: live stream, TV channel, time, odds
The Denver Broncos will face the Cincinnati Bengals in week 17 of the NFL season at Paycor Stadium on Saturday, December 28th.
The Broncos need one more win to clinch a playoff spot, and they can do so by beating one of the teams gunning for their place in the postseason. Bo Nix has been more than the fans in Denver could have asked for in his rookie season and is showing he is a dual-threat quarterback with 22 passing and four rushing touchdowns.
The Bengals can not afford to lose another game this season if they want any chance to claim a playoff spot. Joe Burrow is putting up MVP type numbers, but his defense has let him down this year. If anyone can pull off the comeback, it is Burrow, but they need many things to fall their way.
This is a great Week 17 matchup and you do not want to miss any of the action, make sure to tune in.
Denver Broncos vs Cincinnati Bengals
- Date: Saturday, December 28th
- Time: 4:30 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: NFL Network
- Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free)
Betting Lines and Odds, courtesy of BetMGM
Broncos (+150) vs Bengals (-175)
Spread: CIN -3.5
O/U: 50.5