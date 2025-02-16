How to Watch Daytona 500: Live Stream NASCAR Cup Series, TV Channel, Odds
NASCAR Cup Series Daytona 500
- Date: Sunday, February 16th
- Time: 2:30 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: FOX, FOX Deportes
- Live Stream: FuboTV (Try for Free)
The NASCAR Cup Series continues on Sunday, February 16th, with the Daytona 500, one of the biggest races of the year at Daytona International Speedway, featuring the best race car drivers in the world.
Chase Briscoe enters with the top qualifying time and will race out of the first pole position as he looks to win his first Daytona 500. Kyle Busch, Denny Hamlin, and Ryan Blaney enter as the favorites but will have to quickly get to work, with Hamlin having the best starting spot of the three with the eighth-best qualifying time. Hamlin has won this event three times, while Busch won back in 2017.
William Byron took home the win last year at Daytona and will look to become the first repeat champion since Hamlin in 2020. Byron has a solid starting spot with the fifth pole position. These 200 laps around the 2.5-mile track are some of the most exhilarating of the entire NASCAR Cup Series season, and this event never fails to disappoint.
This is a great NASCAR event, and you do not want to miss any of the action; make sure to tune in.
Betting Lines and Odds, courtesy of BetMGM
NASCAR Busch Light Clash at The Coliseum Odds
Kyle Busch +1200
Denny Hamlin +1200
Ryan Blaney +1200
Joey Logano +1400
Kyle Larson +1600
Chase Elliott +1600
William Byron +1600
Christopher Bell +1600
Brad Keselowski +1700
Todd Gilliland +2000
Chase Briscoe +2200
Austin Cindric +2200
Chris Buescher +2600
Bubba Wallace +2600
Tyler Reddick +3000
Ross Chastain +3000
Alex Bowman +3500
Martin Truex Jr. +4000