How to Watch Dallas Cowboys vs Philadelphia Eagles: live stream, TV channel, time, odds
The Dallas Cowboys will face the Philadelphia Eagles in week 17 of the NFL season at Lincoln Financial Stadium on Sunday, December 29th.
The Cowboys have had a tough season, but they seem to be finishing the year strong, winning four of their past five games. Without Dak Prescott, Cooper Rush has filled in at the quarterback position nicely, and Dallas could still end the regular season with a winning record with two more victories.
The Eagles are in Super Bowl or bust mode. They have one of the best offenses and defenses in the entire NFL and will be one of the favorites heading into the postseason. They will, however, be without Jalen Hurts in the matchup as he deals with a concussion.
This is a great Week 17 matchup and you do not want to miss any of the action, make sure to tune in.
Dallas Cowboys vs Philadelphia Eagles
- Date: Sunday, December 29th
- Time: 1 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: FOX
- Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free)
Betting Lines and Odds, courtesy of BetMGM
Cowboys (+280) vs Eagles (-360)
Spread: PHI -7.5
O/U: 38.5