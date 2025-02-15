How to Watch Crystal Palace vs Everton: Live Stream Premier League, TV Channel
Crystal Palace will face Everton in this Premier League action on Saturday, February 15th, at Selhurst Park.
Everton won the previous matchup between these two clubs 2-1 back in September. Dwight McNeil's double helped secure the win. Crystal Palace has been the better club this year, though, with one more win and three more points in the standings. They hope Jean-Philippe Mateta, who leads the team with ten goals, can get them on the board early. Iliman Ndiaye leads Everton with six goals of his own in 22 starts.
Potential Starting Lineups
Crystal Palace:
Henderson; Richards, Lacroix, Guehi; Munoz, Wharton, Lerma, Mitchell; Sarr, Mateta, Eze
Everton:
Pickford; O'Brien, Tarkowski, Branthwaite, Mykolenko; Lindstrom, Gueye, Garner, Alcaraz, Harrison; Beto
Crystal Palace vs Everton
- Date: Saturday, February 15th
- Time: 12:30 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: NBC
- Live Stream: fuboTV (watch live for free)
Betting Lines and Odds, courtesy of BetMGM
Crystal Palace: -115
Everton: +340
Draw: +235
O/U: 2.5 (O +115) (U -150)