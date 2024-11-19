How to Watch Cowboys vs Texans on Monday Night Football, free live stream
By Kilty Cleary
Everything’s bigger in Texas, including the drama. On Monday Night Football, the Houston Texans (6-4) head to AT&T Stadium in Arlington to face the Dallas Cowboys (3-6) in a clash of Lone Star State pride.
With kickoff set for 8:15 p.m. ET on ESPN and streaming on FuboTV, both teams looking to bounce back from disappointing outings and make a statement under the prime-time lights.
Houston is coming off a 26-23 loss to the Detroit Lions on Sunday Night Football. The loss marked their third in four games and they've been looking for a spark. They will get wide receiver Nico Collins back after a five-game absence. Collins was leading the NFL in receiving yards before his injury, and his reunion with rookie sensation QB C.J. Stroud could give Houston’s offense the firepower it’s been missing.
Dallas is coming off a 34-6 blowout loss to the Eagles and looking to snap their four-game losing streak tonight. With QB Dak Prescott out for the season due to a hamstring injury, the Cowboys are left shuffling the deck at quarterback. Cooper Rush started against Philly, with Trey Lance also seeing snaps in the rout.
Dallas Cowboys vs. Houston Texans
- Date: Monday, November 18
- Time: 8:15 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: ABC, ESPN, ESPN2, ESPN Deportes
- Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free)
Betting Lines and Odds, courtesy of BetMGM
Dallas Cowboys vs. Houston Texans (-7.5)
O/U: 41.5
