How to watch Cowboys vs Falcons, Week 9 free live stream, TV channel
The Atlanta Falcons will host the Dallas Cowboys in one of the eight early slate games on Sunday at 1 pm ET at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
The Atlanta Falcons are in a great spot to run away with the first-place spot in the NFC South this year. They sit in the 1 slot at 5-3 and are also unbeaten in divisional play. They are also 2-0 against the second-place team, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, which puts them in a great spot with a win this week.
WATCH: Cowboys vs. Falcons Live | Stream free on Fubo
The Dallas Cowboys are in an unusual situation as they head into this week with a losing record. They are in third place in the NFC East and will need to secure a Wild Card spot if they want to make the playoffs. Dallas could potentially turn their season around with late-season divisional victories, but this would be surprising given their performance so far. far.
Dallas Cowboys vs. Atlanta Falcons
- Date: Sunday, November 3
- Time: 1:00 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: FOX
- Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free)
Betting Lines and Odds, courtesy of BetMGM
Dallas Cowboys at Atlanta Falcons (-3)
O/U: 51.5
If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.