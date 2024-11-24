How to Watch Cowboys vs Commanders, Live Stream, TV Channel
The Washington Commanders will host the Dallas Cowboys in an NFC East showdown that will take place at 1 pm ET Sunday.
With QB Dak Prescott out for the rest of the year with a hamstring injury, the Dallas Cowboys don't have much hope of making the playoffs. The offense has scored less than 10 points in 3 out of the last 5 games. The defense has also given up 27 or more points in 5 straight games, and the Cowboys have lost all 5. There isn't much going for them at the moment, and they will likely look to re-group for next year.
The Washington Commanders started the year on a very hot streak, but have recently struggled with two straight losses. Some of this stagnation can be attributed to the play of QB Jayden Daniels which has slowed down as of recent. The Commanders currently sit in the 2nd place slot of the NFC East and are two games behind the Eagles. They would need to beat the Eagles in their second matchup and win out to secure the division.
How to Watch Dallas Cowboys vs. Washington Commanders:
- Date: Sunday, November 24
- Time: 1:00 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: FOX
- Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free)
Betting Lines and Odds, courtesy of BetMGM
Dallas Cowboys at Washington Commanders (-10.5)
O/U: 45
