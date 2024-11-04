How to watch Cooper Flagg in his Duke debut, Duke vs. Maine live stream, TV channel
By Kilty Cleary
Get ready, college basketball fans—season tip-off is here, and what better way to kick things off than with the Maine Black Bears visiting the No. 5 ranked Duke Blue Devils at Cameron Indoor Stadium? The Black Bears are aiming to make a splash in the America East Conference this year. They’ve got a solid backcourt duo in Jaden Clayton and Kellen Tynes, who bring experience and grit to the floor.
Meanwhile, Duke will showcase the debut of Cooper Flagg, the freshman sensation who’s already creating buzz from coast to coast. Here’s the fun twist—Flagg grew up just a quick 36-mile drive from the University of Maine. Flagg will join returning stars Caleb Foster and Tyrese Proctor and a few fresh faces in Isaiah Evans, Kon Knueppel, and Khaman Maluach. Together, they’ve got Duke looking like an ACC powerhouse on paper.
#5 Duke vs. Maine
- Date: Monday, November 4
- Time: 7:00 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: ACC Network
- Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free)
Betting Lines and Odds, courtesy of BetMGM
Duke (-31.5) vs. Maine
O/U: 139.5
