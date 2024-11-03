How to watch Commanders vs. Giants, Week 9 free live stream, TV channel
In a classic NFC East matchup, the New York Giants will take on the Washington Commanders at 1 pm ET on Sunday afternoon.
The Washington Commanders had a miraculous victory last week when they beat the Chicago Bears on a Hail Mary touchdown in the final seconds of the game. They sit atop the NFC East at 6-2, but have only played 1 divisional game. They will need to remain positive in the division to compete for the 1 seed.
The New York Giants are on a three-game losing streak and sit at the bottom of the NFC East with a 2-6 record. QB Daniel Jones hasn't thrown for a TD in three weeks, and he seems to be the main contributor to the stagnant offense. The Giants would have a tough time getting back into the NFC playoff picture.
Washington Commanders at New York Giants
- Date: Sunday, November 3
- Time: 1:00 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: FOX
- Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free)
Betting Lines and Odds, courtesy of BetMGM
Washington Commanders (-4) at New York Giants
O/U: 44.5
