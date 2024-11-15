How to watch Commanders vs Eagles, free live stream on Thursday Night Football
The Washington Commanders will head to Philadelphia to take on the Eagles in a classic NFC East matchup for Thursday Night Football. The game will take place at 8:15 pm ET at Lincoln Financial Field.
The Commanders currently sit at 7-3 and in second place in the NFC East behind the Eagles. They are coming off arguably their worst game of the season against the Pittsburgh Steelers where they took a close 1-point loss. Prior to this loss, they had two close wins against the New York Giants and the Chicago Bears who have both been struggling this year. A win this week would put the Commanders back on track to win the division.
The Philadelphia Eagles are barely holding on to the lead in the NFC East as the season inches toward playoffs. They are coming off a statement 34-6 win against division rival, the Dallas Cowboys, and look to repeat that performance this weekend. Both teams will likely see each other in the playoffs despite the result of this impactful Thursday Night game.
Washington Commanders at Philadelphia Eagles
- Date: Thursday, November 14
- Time: 8:15 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: FOX (WTTG - Washington D.C.), FOX (WTXF - Philadelphia, PA)
- Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free)
