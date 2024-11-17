The Big Lead

How to Watch Colts vs Jets, free live stream, TV channel

Catch all the NFL action in Week 11 between the Colts and Jets on Sunday.

By Maceo Gifford

Indianapolis Colts at New York Jets
Metlife Stadium will host a Sunday afternoon matchup between the New York Jets and the Indianapolis Colts at 1 pm ET.

The New York Jets are looking at a pretty disappointing season so far after having high hopes for the return of QB Aaron Rodgers. Even the acquisition of star WR Devante Adams hasn't made much of an impact on the Jets record. They currently sit at the bottom of the AFC East with a record of 3-7. It doesn't look like they will be in contention for a playoff spot unless something drastic happens soon.

The Indianapolis Colts have had a wild season with a lot of changes at the QB position. Apparently, for the rest of the year, they will rely on 2nd year QB Anthony Richardson to lead the way. This is following a game where Richardson was benched, and veteran QB Joe Flacco had a very underwhelming performance. We will see how the rest of the season goes for the 4-6 Colts following this impactful decision.

Indianapolis Colts at New York Jets

Betting Lines and Odds, courtesy of BetMGM 

Indianapolis Colts at New York Jets (-4)

O/U: 44

