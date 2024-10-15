How to watch Colombia vs Chile, live stream, time and channel
By Kilty Cleary
Colombia will be eager to put last week’s disappointment behind them when they host Chile in a pivotal CONMEBOL World Cup qualifying match on Tuesday. With both teams seeking redemption after recent setbacks, this clash promises to be a must-watch as the race for 2026 World Cup spots heats up.
Los Cafeteros were stunned last week by Bolivia, becoming the second team to fall victim to Bolivia's new higher-altitude home venue. The shock 2-0 defeat was a blow to Colombia’s World Cup qualifying campaign, and they’ll need a strong response on Tuesday to get back on track.
WATCH: Colombia vs. Chile Live
Meanwhile, Chile is at the bottom of the CONMEBOL standings after a heartbreaking defeat on matchday nine. A late goal condemned them to a 1-0 loss, leaving them with a mountain to climb in their quest for World Cup qualification.
WATCH: Colombia vs. Chile Live
Colombia vs. Chile
- Date: Tuesday, October 15
- Time: 4:30 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: Fanatiz
- Live Stream: Fanatiz (stream now)
World Cup Qualifiers Lineups
Colombia possible starting lineup:
Vargas; S Arias, Mina, Lucumi, Borja; Uribe, Lerma, Rios; James, Duran, Diaz
Chile possible starting lineup:
Cortes; Loyola, Kuscevic, Maripan, Galdames; Valdes, Pavez, Echeverria; Osorio, Davila, Vargas
Odds and Betting Lines, courtesy of BetMGM
Colombia (-275) vs. Chile (+825)