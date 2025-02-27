How to Watch Cognizant Classic: Live Stream PGA Tour Golf, TV Channel, Odds
Cognizant Classic
- Date: Thursday, February 27th - Sunday, March 2nd
- TV Channel: ESPN+ (Starting Thursday), NBC (Final Two Rounds)
- Live Stream: FuboTV (Try for FREE) ESPN+ (WATCH)
The PGA Tour kicks off the Cognizant Classic on Thursday, February 27th, and will run until Sunday, March 2nd, at the PGA National Resort in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida.
The $9.2 million purse is more than enough to get the golfers excited this week in the Florida sunshine. Shane Lowry enters the tournament as the favorite, but there will be plenty of other competition this week for the top prize. Sepp Straka, Cameron Young, Jordan Spieth, and Rickie Fowler to name a few, will all tee off on Thursday as well, looking to take home a PGA Tour win this weekend.
Austin Eckroat won this event last year and will look to win it in consecutive years. He finished three strokes better than anyone else with a 17-under par over his four rounds of play. Eckroat will try to get off to a hot start again in 2025 after posting a -6 on Thursday a year ago.
This is a great event for any golf fans, and if you do not want to miss any of the action, make sure to tune in.
You can watch this event live on ESPN+ starting on Thursday. The final two rounds will also be shown on NBC, which you can watch on FuboTV.
Betting Lines and Odds, courtesy of BetMGM
Cognizant Classic Winner:
Shane Lowry +2000
Russell Henley +2200
Sungjae Im +2200
Sepp Straka +2200
Daniel Berger +2800
Taylor Pendrith +3000
Min Woo Lee +3300
Byeong Hun An +3500
Keith Mitchell +3500
Denny Mccarthy +4000
Cameron Young +4000
Jordan Spieth +4000
Davis Thompson +4000
Michael Kim +4500
Ben Griffin +4500
Patrick Rodgers +5000
Billy Horschel +5000
Kurt Kitayama +5000
J.J. Spaun +5000
Max Greyserman +5000
Luke Clanton +5000
Andrew Novak +5000
Austin Eckroat +5000
Alex Smalley +5500
Rickie Fowler +5500
Lucas Glover +5500
Gary Woodland +5500
Jhonattan Vegas +5500