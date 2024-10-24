How to watch Clippers vs Suns, free live stream, time, TV channel
By Kilty Cleary
The Phoenix Suns and LA Clippers will tip off their 2024-25 NBA seasons tonight at the brand-new Intuit Dome in Los Angeles.
The Suns finished last year with a 49-33 record, only to be swept by the Minnesota Timberwolves in the playoffs. To address their defensive struggles (13th in the league), they brought in NBA champion coach Mike Budenholzer and added key players Tyus Jones, Monte Morris, and Mason Plumlee.
The Clippers are coming off a 51-31 season and made significant changes after a disappointing first-round playoff loss to the Dallas Mavericks. They parted ways with Paul George and Russell Westbrook, bringing in Kris Dunn, Derrick Jones Jr., and Mo Bamba.
However, the team faces uncertainty with Kawhi Leonard out at the start of the season due to a lingering knee injury. James Harden remains their offensive anchor as they look to compete in the stacked Western Conference.
Los Angeles Clippers vs. Phoenix Suns
- Date: Wednesday, October 23
- Time: 10:00 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: FuboTV (Watch for Free)
Betting Lines and Odds, courtesy of BetMGM
Los Angeles Clippers vs. Phoenix Suns (-4.5)
O/U: 225.5
