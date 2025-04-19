How to Watch Clippers vs Nuggets: Live Stream NBA Playoffs, TV Channel, Odds, Free Trial
LA Clippers vs Denver Nuggets
- Date: Saturday, April 19th
- Time: 3:30 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: ESPN
The LA Clippers will face the Denver Nuggets in this NBA Playoff matchup at Ball Arena on Saturday, April 19th.
The Clippers are one of the hottest teams in the NBA, finishing their season on an eight-game winning streak that allowed them to clinch the fifth seed in the Western Conference. LA also boasts one of the league's hottest players, Kawhi Leonard. The two-time Finals MVP is back to full strength and appears ready to take over this postseason.
Nikola Jokic continues to be a force of nature on the basketball court. The Nuggets' superstar player nearly averaged a 30-point triple-double in the regular season, with a stat line of 29.6 points, 12.7 rebounds, and 10.2 assists per game. Denver had a rough end to the season, but they still have the best player in the world, making them a true contender to win the West.
This is a great NBA Playoffs matchup, and you do not want to miss any of the action; make sure to tune in.
Betting Lines and Odds, courtesy of BetMGM
Clippers: +115
Nuggets: -135
Spread: DEN -2.5
O/U: 224.5