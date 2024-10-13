How to watch Cleveland Browns at Philadelphia Eagles time, TV channel, live stream
On Sunday at 1pm EST, the Cleveland Browns will travel to Philadelphia to take on the Eagles during the early slate of NFL games.
The Cleveland Browns are currently tied for last place in the AFC North with the Cincinnati Bengals. Both teams sit at 1-4 on the season, and the Browns have not won since week 2. The defense for Cleveland has held up pretty well, but the offense and QB Deshaun Watson continue to struggle.
The Philadelphia Eagles come out of their week 5 bye at 2-2, and in 3rd pace in the NFC East. They still haven't played a divisional opponent so far this season, which helps their playoff hopes. With a star-studded offense, they should look to get a confident win at home this week.
Cleveland Browns at Philadelphia Eagles
- Date: Sunday, October 13th
- Time: 1:00 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: FOX
- Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free)
Betting Lines and Odds, courtesy of BetMGM
Cleveland Browns at Philadelphia Eagles (-9.5)
O/U: 43