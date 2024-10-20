How to watch Cincinnati Bengals at Cleveland Browns, live stream, TV channel
The Cincinnati Bengals will travel across the state to Cleveland to take on the Browns in this in-state 1pm showdown on Sunday.
The Cincinnati Bengals find themselves in unfamiliar territory, as they are 2-4 and sit in the 3rd place of the AFC North. After starting the season 0-3, they brought themselves back in the previous 3 weeks, going 2-1. This divisional matchup will be important for the rest of the season because of the Bengals loss to the Ravens in week 5.
WATCH: Bengals vs. Browns Live | Stream free on Fubo
The Cleveland Browns currently are 1-5 with their only win coming in week 2 against the 1-5 Jaguars. With star RB Nick Chub finally coming back from his 2023 season-ending injury, the Browns may be able to find an offensive spark. The rest will depend on the play of QB Deshaun Watson, who may be having the worst season of his career.
Cincinnati Bengals at Cleveland Browns
- Date: Sunday, October 20th
- Time: 1:00 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: CBS
- Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free)
Betting Lines and Odds, courtesy of BetMGM
Cincinnati Bengals(-5.5) at Cleveland Browns
O/U: 41.5