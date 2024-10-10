How to watch Chile vs Brazil, live stream, time and channel
By Kilty Cleary
The pressure is mounting for Brazil as they head to Santiago on Thursday night to face Chile in a crucial CONMEBOL 2026 World Cup qualifier. With their qualification campaign hanging in the balance, this match is a must-win for the Selecao, who are in danger of missing out on the World Cup for the first time in their storied history.
Chile, on the other hand, will be relishing the chance to add to Brazil’s woes. Playing at home in front of a passionate crowd in Santiago, they know a win could seriously damage Brazil’s chances of securing a place at the 2026 World Cup.
Tune into all the action on Thursday, here is everything you need to know to watch and stream the World Cup Qualifying matches:
Chile vs Brazil
- Date: Thursday, October 10
- Time: 5:00 p.m. ET
- Channel/Stream: Fanatiz
- Live Stream: Fanatiz (stream now)
WC Qualifying Starting Lineups
Chile possible starting lineup:
Cortes; Hormazabal, Maripan, P Diaz, Galdames; Valdes, Osorio, Echeverria, Pulgar; Vargas, Davila
Brazil possible starting lineup:
Ederson; Danilo, Marquinhos, Gabriel, Alex Telles; Andre, Bruno Guimaraes, Lucas Paqueta; Raphinha, Endrick, Rodrygo
Odds and Betting Lines, courtesy of BetMGM
Chile (+500) vs Brazil (-165)
