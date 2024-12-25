How to watch Chiefs vs. Steelers without Netflix, free live stream, TV channel
By Kilty Cleary
After unwrapping presents and diving into some holiday treats, NFL fans are in for a Christmas Day feast of football. The action kicks off with a marquee matchup as the 14-1 Kansas City Chiefs take on the 10-5 Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium in a battle of playoff-bound teams.
WATCH: Chiefs vs. Steelers without Netflix on fuboTV for free locally
The Chiefs come into this game riding a five-game winning streak, including a 27-19 win over the Texans last week. Patrick Mahomes continues to be the gift that keeps on giving, throwing, and running for touchdowns while leading Kansas City to the league’s best record.
Mahomes, who leads the NFL in completions and pass attempts, is showing once again why he’s in the MVP conversation. But he’s not doing it alone—the Chiefs’ defense has stepped up in a big way, ranking fourth in the NFL in fewest points allowed.
How to watch Chiefs vs. Steelers on Christmas Day:
- Date: Wednesday, December 25, 2024
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Channel: Netflix, CBS (KDKA – Pittsburgh, PA), CBS (KCTV – Kansas City, MO)
- Stream: fuboTV (watch for free)
The Steelers, on the other hand, are hoping to shake off a two-game losing streak that included a tough loss to the Ravens this past Sunday. Despite the setbacks, Pittsburgh remains a dangerous team thanks to a stout defense that ranks in the NFL’s top 10 in scoring.
On offense, Russell Wilson has been quietly efficient, throwing for 15 touchdowns against just four interceptions this season. With the playoffs in sight, the Steelers will look to their veteran QB to deliver a bounce-back performance in front of their home crowd.
Betting Odds and Lines courtesy of BetMGM
Kansas City Chiefs (-2) vs. Pittsburgh Steelers
O/U: 46
