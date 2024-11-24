How to Watch Chiefs vs Panthers, Live Stream, TV Channel
By Kilty Cleary
The reigning Super Bowl champions in the Kansas City Chiefs will travel to North Carolina to take on the Panthers in a 1 pm showdown this Sunday.
The Kansas City Chiefs are coming off their first loss of the season to the Buffalo Bills last week in a game with a final score of 30-21. After starting the season 9-0, QB Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs couldn't get it done on the road against MVP candidate QB Josh Allen. The Chiefs will look to bounce back this week in a game that they are heavily favored.
WATCH: Chiefs vs. Panthers live on fuboTV free
The Carolina Panthers haven't had a lot of positive moments this year, but they are finally playing like a competent NFL team. The Panthers went into last week's bye on a 2 game win streak, and hope to extend it at home this weekend. Second-year QB Bryce Young is starting to come into the starting role a bit better, but the offense is still very run-heavy behind breakout RB Chubba Hubbard.
How to Watch Kansas City Chiefs at Carolina Panthers:
- Date: Sunday, November 24
- Time: 1:00 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: CBS
- Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free)
Betting Lines and Odds, courtesy of BetMGM
Kansas City Chiefs (-11) at Carolina Panthers
O/U: 43
If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.