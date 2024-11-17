How to Watch Chiefs vs Bills for free on Sunday, live stream info
The Buffalo Bills will host the game of the week at Highmark Stadium when the Kansas City Chiefs come to town in this 4:25 pm ET Sunday matchup.
The Buffalo Bills have only had two losses this year that came back-to-back in weeks 4 and 5 against the Baltimore Ravens and Houston Texans respectively. Since then, the Bills have been on a roll, and have a 5 game winning streak going. They have also scored 30 or more points in 4 straight games. If they keep up this offensive efficiency, they should have a good chance to win this game at home.
The Kansas City Chiefs are still miraculously the only undefeated team in the NFL. Sitting at 9-0 on the season, the Chiefs have pulled off some very improbable wins. Last week they blocked a game-winning field goal attempt by the Denver Broncos to seal the win by 2 points. Even with a mediocre year from former MVP QB Patrick Mahomes, the Chiefs still find ways to win.
Kansas City Chiefs at Buffalo Bills
- Date: Sunday, November 17
- Time: 4:25 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: CBS
- Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free)
Betting Lines and Odds, courtesy of BetMGM
Kansas City Chiefs at Buffalo Bills (-2)
O/U: 46
