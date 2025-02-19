How to Watch Chicago Cubs Spring Training Games: Live Stream MLB Baseball, TV Channel, Free Trial
Chicago Cubs Spring Training
- Date: Thursday, February 20th-Tuesday, March 25th
- TV Channel: Marquee Sports Network
- Live Stream: FuboTV (Try for Free)
WATCH: Chicago Cubs Spring Training Live | Stream on Fubo
As the MLB season quickly approaches, the teams and their players are in Arizona and Florida, perfecting their game as they prepare for the first pitch of the regular season in the Cactus League and the Grapefruit League.
The Cubs are looking to make the playoffs this year for the first time in five years, and they brought in some players in the offseason to help get them there. The key addition to this roster is Kyle Tucker, who comes over to Chicago after three straight All-Star seasons in Houston. Tucker has hit 112 home runs in the last four years, making him one of the best power-hitting outfielders in the sport. Many of the stars from last year, like Shota Imanaga and Dansby Swanson, will also make their return to the field for the Cubs this spring.
Spring Training is a great time for fans to see some of the up-and-coming players in the minor league system play on the same stage as the everyday big leaguers. Players often break out during camp, letting the coaching staff and front office members know they are ready for the show. This is the time to see some of the league's future stars before they become household names while also watching your favorite players get ready for the long season ahead.
This is the type of team that fans will want to follow all season long, and you do not want to miss any of the action; make sure to tune in. FuboTV has you covered, so you do not miss out on a single second of the games this year. Out-of-market viewing is also available with MLB.TV on FuboTV.
Chicago Cubs Spring Training Schedule
Feb 20 Thursday Cubs at Dodgers
Feb 21 Friday Dodgers at Cubs
Feb 22 Saturday White Sox at Cubs
Feb 23 Sunday Rangers at Cubs
Feb 24 Monday Cubs at Padres
Feb 25 Tuesday Diamondbacks at Cubs
Feb 26 Wednesday Cubs at Giants
Feb 27 Thursday Angels at Cubs
Feb 28 Friday Cubs at Rangers
Mar 1 Saturday Guardians at Cubs
Mar 1 Saturday Cubs at Royals
Mar 2 Sunday Reds at Cubs
Mar 3 Monday Cubs at Diamondbacks
Mar 4 Tuesday Padres at Cubs
Mar 6 Thursday Royals at Cubs
Mar 7 Friday Cubs at White Sox
Mar 8 Saturday Mariners at Cubs
Mar 9 Sunday Giants at Cubs
Mar 10 Monday Cubs at Guardians
Mar 11 Tuesday Brewers at Cubs
Mar 21 Friday Padres at Cubs
Mar 22 Saturday Rockies at Cubs
Mar 23 Sunday A's at Cubs
Mar 24 Monday Braves at Cubs
Mar 25 Tuesday Braves at Cubs