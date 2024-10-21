How to watch Chargers vs. Cardinals, live stream on Monday Night Football on ESPN+
By Kilty Cleary
Week 7 in the NFL wraps up with the LA Chargers visiting the Arizona Cardinals in one of two Monday night prime-time matchups. Kickoff from State Farm Stadium is set for 9 p.m. ET exclusively on ESPN+.
The Chargers snapped their two-game losing streak last week with a 23-16 win over the Denver Broncos to pick up their third win of the season. Quarterback Justin Herbert continues to shine with coach Jim Harbaugh playing a large role in his success this year.
WATCH: Chargers vs. Cardinals Live | Stream on ESPN+
Meanwhile, the Cardinals have lost three of their last four games, including a 34-13 blowout at the hands of the Green Bay Packers last week. They turned the ball over three times and allowed Packers QB Jordan Love to throw for four touchdowns. The defense will need to step it up if they want to stop this Chargers squad, and Kyler Murray will need to be lights out.
Los Angeles Chargers vs. Arizona Cardinals
- Date: Monday, October 21
- Time: 9:00 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN (watch now)
Betting Lines and Odds, courtesy of BetMGM
Los Angeles Chargers (-1) vs. Arizona Cardinals
O/U: 44
