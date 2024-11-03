How to watch Chargers vs Browns, free live stream, time and channel
The Los Angeles Chargers will head east to Cleveland to take on the Browns at 1 pm ET during the NFL's Sunday early afternoon slate.
The Los Angeles Chargers currently sit in an interesting spot at 4-3 in the AFC West. They are 2-1 in divisional play and are competing for 2nd place with the Denver Broncos. They have relied heavily on QB Justin Herbert and the run game that runs through J.K. Dobbins and Gus Edwards.
Browns fans finally have something to cheer for, when Cleveland upset their division rival, the Baltimore Ravens, in last week's game. After starting QB Deshaun Watson went out for the year, new starting QB Jameis Winston took over the offense. He looked amazing in his first start where he threw for 334 yards and 3 TDs.
Los Angeles Chargers at Cleveland Browns
- Date: Sunday, November 3
- Time: 1:00 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: CBS
Betting Lines and Odds, courtesy of BetMGM
Los Angeles Chargers (-1.5) at Cleveland Browns
O/U: 42.5
