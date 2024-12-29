How to Watch Carolina Panthers vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers: live stream, TV channel, time, odds
The Carolina Panthers will face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in week 17 of the NFL season at Raymond James Stadium on Sunday, December 29th.
The Panthers will be without Chuba Hubbard, who is currently sixth in the NFL in rushing yards. He has been shut down for the season, and Carolina will now have to rely on some of their other playmakers in this matchup. Bryce Young has looked much better since returning to the starting lineup and has thrown at least one touchdown pass in his last eight starts.
The Buccaneers can take control of the NFC South with a win and an Atlanta loss. With two games to play, it feels like they will have to win them both to make the playoffs. Baker Mayfield has had a second straight Pro Bowl-level season in Tampa Bay this year, throwing for 34 touchdown passes.
Carolina Panthers vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers
- Date: Sunday, December 29th
- Time: 1 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: CBS
- Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free)
Betting Lines and Odds, courtesy of BetMGM
Panthers (+300) vs Buccaneers (-400)
Spread: TB -8
O/U: 48.5