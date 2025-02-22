How to Watch Capitals vs Penguins: Live Stream NHL Hockey, TV Channel, Odds
Washington Capitals vs Pittsburgh Penguins
- Date: Saturday, February 22nd
- Time: 3 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: ABC
- Live Stream: FuboTV (try for free) ESPN+ (watch)
The Washington Capitals will face the Pittsburgh Penguins in this NHL matchup at PPG Paints Arena on Saturday, February 22nd.
This is a battle between two of the all-time greats in the sport of hockey. Alex Ovechkin and Sidney Crosby have combined for 3,247 points during their Hall of Fame careers, and at 39 and 27 years of age, they are still getting it done. Ovechkin leads the Capitals in goals with 26 and Crobsy leads the Penguins in points (58) and assists (41).
Washington is starting to run away with the Metropolitan Division with 80 points, ten more than the second-place team. If they keep up the pace, they will be one of the top-seeded teams heading into the postseason. Pittsburgh, on the other hand, is tied for last in the Metropolitan with 55 points. Their only chance would be sneaking into one of the Wild Card spots, and they would have to start winning now for that to be a possibility.
This is a great NHL hockey matchup, and you do not want to miss any of the action; make sure to tune in.
Betting Lines and Odds, courtesy of BetMGM
Capitals (-170) vs Penguins (+145)
Spread: WSH (-1.5, +160) PIT (+1.5, -190)
O/U: 5.5 (O -125) (U +105)