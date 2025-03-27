How to Watch BYU vs Alabama: Live Stream Sweet 16 March Madness NCAA Tournament, TV Channel, Odds
Sweet 16: BYU Cougars vs Alabama Crimson Tide
- Date: Thursday, March 27th
- Time: 7:09 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: CBS
The BYU Cougars will face the Alabama Crimson Tide in the NCAA Tournament Sweet 16 on Thursday, March 27th, at the Prudential Center, as March Madness continues.
BYU took down VCU in the Round of 64 and followed it up with an upset win over Wisconsin to punch their ticket to the Sweet 16. Richie Saunders was huge for the Cougars in their last game with 15 points and seven rebounds. Saunders is averaging 16.3 points per game as a junior, and will look to keep it rolling as BYU looks to advance to the Elite Eight for the first time since 1981.
Alabama beat a tough Robert Morris team in the first round and rolled their way to an 80-66 win over Saint Mary's in the Round of 32. Mark Sears is the player to watch in this one. He has struggled shooting from the field recently, but if Alabama wants to make it back to the Final Four for a second straight year, Sears will have to be the guy who steps up in these next couple of games for the Crimson Tide.
This is a great Sweet 16 NCAA Tournament matchup, and you do not want to miss any of the action; make sure to tune in.
Betting Lines and Odds, courtesy of BetMGM
BYU: +170
Alabama: -200
Spread: ALA -5.5
O/U: 175.5