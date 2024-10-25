How to watch Bulls vs Bucks, live stream on Chicago Sports Network free
By Kilty Cleary
The Milwaukee Bucks will host the Chicago Bulls at Fiserv Forum on Friday in NBA action with tip-off at 8 p.m. ET, marking Milwaukee’s first home game of the season.
Milwaukee is coming off an impressive 124-109 win over the Philadelphia 76ers, where newcomer Damian Lillard dropped 30 points and sank 6 three-pointers. With shooting efficiency like that, the Bucks are looking to pick up right where they left off last season, especially after finishing 3-1 against the Bulls.
Chicago, on the other hand, opened its season with a tough 123-111 loss to the Pelicans, despite a solid 27-point performance from Zach LaVine. They’ll need to bring their A-game to keep up with Milwaukee, especially on defense, as they look to contain Lillard and Giannis Antetokounmpo’s dynamic pairing.
WATCH: Bulls vs. Bucks Live | Stream free on Fubo
Chicago Bulls vs. Milwaukee Bucks
- Date: Friday, October 25
- Time: 8:00 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: Chicago Sports Network
- Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for Free)
Betting Lines and Odds, courtesy of BetMGM
Chicago Bulls vs. Milwaukee Bucks (-9.5)
O/U: 234.5
