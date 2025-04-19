How to Watch Bucks vs Pacers: Live Stream NBA Playoffs, TV Channel, Odds, Free Trial
Milwaukee Bucks vs Indiana Pacers
- Date: Saturday, April 19th
- Time: 1:00 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: fuboTV (watch live for free)
WATCH: Bucks vs Pacers Live | Stream free on Fubo
The Milwaukee Bucks will face the Indiana Pacers in this NBA Playoff matchup at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Saturday, April 19th.
The Bucks got some positive news on Damian Lillard that he has recovered from the blood clot that kept him out for much of the end of the regular season. They will now try to make a deep playoff run anchored by Lillard and Giannis Antetokounmpo. When the duo is healthy and playing up to their potential, they are one of the best one-two punches in the NBA.
The Pacers look to defend their home court advantage with a game one victory. Tyrese Haliburton needs to be a star this postseason for Indiana to be successful, something he is fully capable of. This season, Haliburton finished third in the league in assists with 9.2 a game, but he must look to be aggressive offensively and also be a 20-point-per-night player now that the competition is heating up.
This is a great NBA Playoffs matchup, and you do not want to miss any of the action; make sure to tune in.
WATCH: NBA Basketball Live | Stream free on Fubo
Betting Lines and Odds, courtesy of BetMGM
Bucks: +180
Pacers: -215
Spread: IND -5.5
O/U: 224.5