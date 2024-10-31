How to watch Bucks vs Grizzlies, free live stream, TV channel
By Kilty Cleary
The Milwaukee Bucks and Memphis Grizzlies will meet on Thursday night at FedEx Forum, with both teams looking to bounce back from recent struggles.
This marks the first meeting between the Bucks and Grizzlies for the 2024-25 season. Last year, Memphis took both games in the season series. Memphis has scored 123+ points in three of their five games this season. However, the Grizz has also allowed their opponents to score at least 119 points in four of those outings
Meanwhile, the Bucks are eager to break their three-game losing streak and will rely on their star duo, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard, to jumpstart the offense. To avoid a fourth straight loss, Milwaukee needs standout performances from both players and must tighten up their defense to secure a win.
Milwaukee Bucks vs. Memphis Grizzlies
- Date: Thursday, October 31
- Time: 8:00 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: NBA TV
- Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free)
Betting Lines and Odds, courtesy of BetMGM
Milwaukee Bucks (-6.5) vs. Memphis Grizzlies
O/U: 230.5
