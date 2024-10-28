How to watch Bucks vs Celtics, free live stream, TV channel
By Kilty Cleary
The Milwaukee Bucks head to Boston to face the undefeated Celtics at TD Garden on Monday night. Tipoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET, and with two Eastern Conference heavyweights colliding, it’s the kind of matchup you won’t want to miss.
The Bucks, coming off back-to-back losses, are looking to get their groove back after a tough outing against the Brooklyn Nets. Despite being favored by 8.5 points, Milwaukee fell 115-102 on Sunday. Giannis Antetokounmpo put in work with 22 points, 12 boards, and 7 assists, while Damian Lillard contributed 21 points. But they’ll need a little more magic to topple the Celtics.
Meanwhile, the Celtics are riding high at 3-0, with Jayson Tatum looking unstoppable. Tatum is on fire, dropping 37 points in a close win over the Detroit Pistons on Saturday and averaging 33 points per game. So far, Boston hasn’t missed a beat this season, handling the Pistons in a 124-118 victory, even as Detroit made it interesting.
With Milwaukee hungry to snap its losing streak and Boston aiming to stay unbeaten, expect fireworks as Giannis, Dame, and Tatum hit the floor.
Milwaukee Bucks vs Boston Celtics
- Date: Monday, October 28
- Time: 7:30 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: NBA TV, NBC Sports Boston, FanDuel Sports Network Wisconsin
Betting Lines and Odds, courtesy of BetMGM
Milwaukee Bucks vs Boston Celtics (-9.5)
O/U: 232.5
