How to Watch Buccaneers vs Giants, Live Stream, TV Channel
The New York Giants will host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in a 1 pm ET Sunday matchup at Metlife Stadium this weekend.
The Giants' woes continue as they have now released Daniel Jones after he asked for his release. They come into today's game with a 2-8 record and will give Tommy Devito the start at quarterback this week after having the chance to play last season for 9 games in Daniel Jones' absence. He threw for 8 TD's and 3 INT's.
WATCH: Buccaneers vs. Giants live on fuboTV free on Sunday
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have some hope for this week's game after it was announced that their star WR Mike Evans will hopefully be playing for the first time in 3 weeks. This will be monumental for the offense that recently has had difficulty passing the ball. The Bucs still could have the chance to make a playoff run because they are only 2 games behind the 1 seed in the NFC South with 3 divisional games to play.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers at New York Giants
- Date: Sunday, November 24
- Time: 1:00 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: CBS
- Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free)
Betting Lines and Odds, courtesy of BetMGM
Tampa Bay Buccaneers (-6) at New York Giants
O/U: 41.5
