How to watch Buccaneers vs Chiefs, free live stream on Monday Night Football
By Kilty Cleary
The Kansas City Chiefs will look to extend their undefeated season under the bright lights of Monday Night Football when they host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 9.
The Chiefs are hitting on all cylinders. Last week, they took care of business against the Las Vegas Raiders, emerging with a solid 27-20 win. Sure, Patrick Mahomes isn’t dropping five-touchdown bombs every game, but with a strong defense backing him, he’s got the Chiefs playing smart, mistake-free football.
WATCH: Chiefs vs. Buccaneers Live | Stream free on Fubo
As for the Buccaneers, it’s been a rough few weeks. They’ve dropped three of their last four games, and last week’s 31-26 loss to the Atlanta Falcons stung even more due to injuries. Wide receiver Chris Godwin is out for the season with a dislocated ankle, and star receiver Mike Evans is sidelined with a hamstring injury, likely until after their Week 11 bye. Baker Mayfield has shown flashes of promise, but coming into Arrowhead, short on weapons, is no easy task.
Can Tampa Bay pull off the upset? Or will Kansas City’s perfect record roll on into Week 10? Tune in for the prime-time action, and let’s see if Mahomes & Co. can move to 8-0 on the season
Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs Kansas City Chiefs
- Date: Monday, November 4
- Time: 8:15 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: ABC, ESPN, ESPN2, ESPN Deportes
- Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free)
Betting Lines and Odds, courtesy of BetMGM
Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs Kansas City Chiefs (-9.5)
O/U: 45.5
