How to watch Bruins vs Panthers, free live stream, time and channel
By Kilty Cleary
The 2024-25 NHL season kicks off with a heavyweight showdown when the Boston Bruins take on the reigning Stanley Cup champions, the Florida Panthers, on Tuesday night at Amerant Bank Arena.
The Bruins will be looking for some revenge when they take the ice tonight after they got bounced from the playoffs by the Panthers last year. They outscored the Panthers 13-8 in the regular season as they look to make a statement tonight.
Meanwhile, the Panthers are coming off a remarkable run in the playoffs, where they took home the Stanley Cup after knocking off the Edmonton Oilers. Tuesday night will be a special night for Florida as they raise the Stanley Cup champions banner to the rafters before taking on the Bruins.
Boston Bruins vs. Florida Panthers
- Date: Tuesday, October 8
- Time: 7:00 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: ESPN, NESN
