How to Watch Browns vs Saints time, free live stream, TV channel
The Cleveland Browns are slated to travel to New Orleans to take on the Saints on Sunday afternoon at 1 pm ET.
The Cleveland Browns have rallied behind QB Jameis Winston for the remainder of the season, and after a 3 touchdown performance in an upset against the Baltimore Ravens, he struggled to repeat that excellence when playing the Los Angeles Chargers two weeks ago. Coming out of the bye, the Browns are 2-7, and sit at the bottom of the AFC North. The ending of the season will depend on Winston and star RB Nick Chubb.
WATCH: Browns vs Saints Live | Stream free on Fubo
The New Orleans Saints finally had their third win of the year, and first win since week 2 of this NFL season. It comes after a rough 23-22 loss to the 2-7 Carolina Panthers. QB Derek Carr seems to be back to his former self as after his return from injury he has thrown for 505 yards and 3 touchdowns with 0 interceptions. The Saints are only 3 games behind in their division and will need to play lights-out for the remainder of the season if they even want to think about making the playoffs.
WATCH: Browns vs Saints Live | Stream free on Fubo
Cleveland Browns at New Orleans Saints
- Date: Sunday, November 17
- Time: 1:00 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: FOX
- Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free)
Betting Lines and Odds, courtesy of BetMGM
Cleveland Browns at New Orleans Saints (-1)
O/U: 44.5
If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.