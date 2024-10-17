How to watch Broncos vs. Saints, free live stream on Thursday Night Football
The New Orleans Saints will host the visiting Denver Broncos at Caesars Superdome in this Thursday Night matchup that kicks off at 8:15 pm ET.
Denver Broncos Head Coach Sean Payton will face his former team, and surprisingly, the Broncos are slightly favored to win on the road. A key factor in this game is the improvement of rookie quarterback Bo Nix, who has shown significant progress after a tough start to the season.
Nix began the year with a 0-4 TD-INT ratio, but over his last three games, he has turned things around, throwing for 5 touchdowns with only 1 interception. While the offense isn’t firing on all cylinders just yet, it's showing positive signs and moving in the
The New Orleans Saints started the season strong at 2-0, but since then, they've struggled significantly. Their once-potent offense has lost its rhythm, and the defense has been unable to consistently stop opposing teams.
The good news for the Saints is that they’ve just endured the toughest stretch of their schedule, with some easier matchups coming up. However, if they hope to make a serious playoff run, they’ll need to make some key adjustments and find their form again.
Denver Broncos at New Orleans Saints
- Date: Thursday, October 17
- Time: 8:15 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: NBC (WDSU- New Orleans, LA), ABC (KMGH - Denver)
- Live Stream: fuboTV
Fantasy Players to look out for:
Broncos: WR Courtland Sutton- The wideout averages almost 8 targets a game, and is facing a bottom 10 pass defense.
Saints: RB Alvin Kamara- Obvious choice, but with WRs Chris Olave and Rashid Shaheed out and Taysom Hill doubtful, Saints are going to rely heavily on Kamara for offense
Betting Lines and Odds, courtesy of BetMGM
Denver Broncos (-2.5) at New Orleans Saints
O/U: 37
