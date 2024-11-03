How to watch Broncos vs Ravens, free live stream, time and channel
The Denver Broncos will make the trip east to Baltimore where they will play the Ravens in a 1 pm ET matchup Sunday afternoon.
The Denver Broncos are in a great spot going into Week 9 after starting the season 0-2. They have won 5 of their last 6 games, and currently sit in second place in the AFC West. With the Kansas City Chiefs at 7-0, the Broncos should look to compete for an AFC Wild Card slot for playoffs.
The Baltimore Ravens seemed like an impossible offense to stop until they were upset last week by their division rivals in the previously 1-6 Cleveland Browns. This will be a good test of how this squad can bounce back in a tough matchup at home. With newly acquired WR Dionte Johnson, the offense should be as dynamic as ever.
Denver Broncos at Baltimore Ravens
- Date: Sunday, November
- Time: 1:00 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: CBS
Betting Lines and Odds, courtesy of BetMGM
Denver Broncos at Baltimore Ravens (-8.5)
O/U: 46.5
