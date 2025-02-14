How to Watch Brighton & Hove vs Chelsea: Live Stream Premier League, TV Channel
Brighton & Hove will face Chelsea in this Premier League action on Friday, February 14th, at American Express Stadium.
WATCH: Brighton & Hove vs Chelsea Live | Stream FREE on Fubo
Chelsea is fourth in the English Premier League standings with 43 points and a 12-7-5 record. Cole Palmer leads the club with 14 goals and six assists during the campaign, helping build their +16 goal differential. Brighton & Hove Albion will have their hands full, but despite losing to Chelsea their previous three times in Premier League play, they just beat them 2-1 in the English FA Cup. Danny Welbeck is their top goal scorer, with six in sixteen starts.
Potential Starting Lineups
Brighton & Hove Albion:
Verbruggen; Veltman, Van Hecke, Webster, Lamptey; Baleba, Gomez; Minteh, Rutter, Mitoma; Pedro
Chelsea:
Jorgensen; James, Adarabioyo, Colwill, Cucurella; Caicedo, Fernandez; Madeuke, Palmer, Sancho; Nkunku
WATCH: Premier League Live | Stream FREE on Fubo
Brighton & Hove vs Chelsea
- Date: Friday, February 14th
- Time: 3 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: USA Network
- Live Stream: fuboTV (watch live for free)
Betting Lines and Odds, courtesy of BetMGM
Brighton & Hove: +185
Chelsea: +130
Draw: +260
O/U: 3.5 (O +125) (U -165)