How to Watch Brewers vs Yankees: Live Stream MLB Opening Day, TV Channel
Milwaukee Brewers vs New York Yankees
- Date: Thursday, March 27th
- Time: 3:00 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: ESPN, ESPN Deportes
- Live Stream: FuboTV (Try for Free)
The Milwaukee Brewers will face the New York Yankees on Thursday, March 27th, at Yankee Stadium in this MLB Opening Day matchup.
The Brewers enter 2025 after missing out on the postseason last season for the first time since 2022, and only the second time in the last eight years. Rhys Hoskins was crushing the ball during camp, hitting six home runs in only 42 Spring Training at-bats. Christian Yelich is also entering the regular season hot, with a .353 batting average during Cactus League play.
The Yankees lost Juan Soto this offseason, but they still have Aaron Judge and added a pair of former MVPs in Cody Bellinger and Paul Goldschmidt. New York should still have plenty of firepower to compete for the AL East title this year, as they begin their quest to get back to the World Series and try to win it this time around.
Betting Lines and Odds, courtesy of BetMGM
Brewers: +130
Yankees: -155
Spread: NYY -1.5 (+135)
O/U: 8.5