How to Watch Brewers vs Reds Spring Training: Live Stream MLB Baseball, TV Channel

Milwaukee Brewers vs Cincinnati Reds
- Date: Monday, March 3rd
- Time: 8:05 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: MLB Network, FanDuel Sports Network Ohio, FanDuel Sports Network Wisconsin
The Milwaukee Brewers will face the Cincinnati Reds on Monday, March 3rd, at Goodyear Ballpark in this Cactus League Spring Training matchup.
The Brewers are 4-5 this spring and have scored 21 runs over their last two games. Rhys Hoskins has powered Milwaukee with three home runs in his first eight at-bats of camp. Hoskins enters his second season with the team and despite posting the lowest batting average of his career in 2024, he still managed to hit 26 home runs and should be able to bump his average back up this year.
The Reds are 5-3 this spring, winning each of their last two games. Gavin Lux will take over this year as an everyday infielder for Cincinnati after coming over from Los Angeles. The World Series champion with the Dodgers only has two hits in twelve at-bats, but he does have three RBIs, and should start to connect more as the regular season approaches. Elly De La Cruz has already in 2025 been reminding the rest of the league what he is capable of with three home runs in five games.
