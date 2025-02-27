How to Watch Braves vs Nationals Spring Training: Live Stream MLB Baseball, TV Channel
Atlanta Braves vs Washington Nationals
- Date: Thursday, February 27th
- Time: 6 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: MLB Network, FanDuel Sports Network South, MASN
- Live Stream: FuboTV (Try for Free)
The Atlanta Braves will face the Washington Nationals on Thursday, February 27th, at CACTI Park of the Palm Beaches in this Grapefruit League Spring Training matchup.
One of the new additions in Atlanta, Jurickson Profar had a nice debut for the Braves going 1-2 with a walk and a run scored in their 9-4 win against the Pirates. The Braves are 3-2 so far during their tune-up games and hope that Profar will be able to contribute to this already deep lineup when the games that count start.
Washington won their first three games of spring before losing to Houston their last time out. Dylan Crews, one of the top prospects in all of baseball, has looked great with four runs, three hits, and two stolen bases in six at bats. CJ Abrams has yet to get things going and is hitless through two appearances, but he should have no problem getting locked in before opening day.
This is a great Spring Training matchup, and you do not want to miss any of the action; make sure to tune in.
Betting Lines and Odds, courtesy of BetMGM
Braves: EVEN
Nationals: -125
O/U: 9.5