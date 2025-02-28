How to Watch Braves vs Marlins Spring Training: Live Stream MLB Baseball, TV Channel
Atlanta Braves vs Miami Marlins
- Date: Friday, February 28th
- Time: 1 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: MLB Network, FanDuel Sports Network South, FanDuel Sports Network Florida
- Live Stream: FuboTV (Try for Free)
WATCH: Braves vs Marlins Live | Stream on Fubo
The Atlanta Braves will face the Miami Marlins on Friday, February 28th, at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium in this Grapefruit League Spring Training matchup.
Ronald Acuna Jr. has not suited up yet this spring, but Matt Olson and Marcell Ozuna will continue to hold it down until he returns. The two have each homered already this year and have five hits and four RBIs in seventeen combined at bats. Atlanta has a 4-2 record during Spring Training.
For Miami, Matt Mervis has a home run, three hits and three RBIs this spring in only seven at bats. He will look to continue to hit the ball well this spring and prove he should be an everyday big leaguer this season. He has appeared in 36 Major League games, and there is some opportunity on this Marlins team.
This is a great Spring Training matchup, and you do not want to miss any of the action; make sure to tune in.
WATCH: Braves vs Marlins Live | Stream on Fubo
Betting Lines and Odds, courtesy of BetMGM
Braves: -140
Marlins: +115
O/U: OFF