How to Watch Boston Red Sox Spring Training Games: Live Stream MLB Baseball, TV Channel, Free Trial
Boston Red Sox Spring Training
- Date: Friday, February 21st-Sunday, March 23rd
- TV Channel: NESN
- Live Stream: FuboTV (Try for Free)
WATCH: Boston Red Sox Spring Training Live | Stream on Fubo
As the MLB season quickly approaches, the teams and their players are in Arizona and Florida, perfecting their game as they prepare for the first pitch of the regular season in the Cactus League and the Grapefruit League.
The Red Sox have missed the playoffs for three consecutive seasons, but they made some big moves this offseason that will set the team up for success this year. Boston brought in Alex Bregman, Garrett Crochet, Walker Buehler, and Aroldis Chapman as free agents to join a roster that already had Rafael Devers and Jarren Duran powering the offense. Bregman will fit in nicely next to the two stars at the top of the lineup. Bregman was a two-time All-Star in Houston who has 191 career home runs.
Spring Training is a great time for fans to see some of the up-and-coming players in the minor league system play on the same stage as the everyday big leaguers. Players often break out during camp, letting the coaching staff and front office members know they are ready for the show. This is the time to see some of the league's future stars before they become household names while also watching your favorite players get ready for the long season ahead.
WATCH: Boston Red Sox Spring Training Live | Stream on Fubo
This is the type of team that fans will want to follow all season long, and you do not want to miss any of the action; make sure to tune in. FuboTV has you covered, so you do not miss out on a single second of the games this year. Out-of-market viewing is also available with MLB.TV on Fubo.
Boston Red Sox Spring Training Schedule
Feb 21 Friday Northeastern at Red Sox
Feb 22 Saturday Red Sox at Rays
Feb 23 Sunday Blue Jays at Red Sox
Feb 24 Monday Yankees at Red Sox
Feb 25 Tuesday Red Sox at Braves
Feb 26 Wednesday Rays at Red Sox
Feb 27 Thursday Red Sox at Tigers
Feb 28 Friday Red Sox at Phillies
Mar 1 Saturday Twins at Red Sox
Mar 2 Sunday Mets at Red Sox
Mar 3 Monday Red Sox at Orioles
Mar 4 Tuesday Red Sox at Pirates
Mar 5 Wednesday Rays at Red Sox
Mar 6 Thursday Red Sox at Blue Jays
Mar 7 Friday Marlins at Red Sox
Mar 8 Saturday Red Sox at Twins
Mar 9 Sunday Braves at Red Sox
Mar 11 Tuesday Phillies at Red Sox
Mar 12 Wednesday Twins at Red Sox
Mar 13 Thursday Red Sox at Mets
Mar 14 Friday Red Sox at Marlins
Mar 15 Saturday Braves at Red Sox
Mar 16 Sunday Red Sox at Twins
Mar 17 Monday Orioles at Red Sox
Mar 17 Monday Red Sox at Braves
Mar 18 Tuesday Red Sox at Yankees
Mar 19 Wednesday Tigers at Red Sox
Mar 20 Thursday Red Sox at Twins
Mar 21 Friday Pirates at Red Sox
Mar 22 Saturday Red Sox at Rays
Mar 23 Sunday Twins at Red Sox