How to watch Bolivia vs Colombia, live stream, time and channel
By Kilty Cleary
Bolivia is set to welcome Colombia to the dizzying heights of El Alto on Thursday for their second match at their new home venue in CONMEBOL World Cup qualifying.
WATCH: CONMEBOL World Cup Qualifiers | Stream free on Fubo
Bolivia couldn’t have asked for a better start at El Alto, their new home venue, which sits even higher above sea level than the infamous Estadio Hernando Siles in La Paz. Last month, Bolivia opened their qualifying campaign at this venue with a 4-0 thrashing of Venezuela, using the altitude and their aggressive play to their advantage.
Colombia, meanwhile, arrives in Bolivia full of confidence after securing a famous win over Argentina in Barranquilla last month. The victory has put them in a strong position early in the qualifying campaign, and they’ll be eager to keep that momentum going in a tough away fixture.
WATCH: Bolivia vs. Colombia | Stream free on Fubo
Tune into all the action on Thursday, here is everything you need to know to watch and stream the World Cup Qualifying matches:
Bolivia vs Colombia
- Date: Thursday, October 10
- Time: 4:00 p.m. ET
- Channel/Stream: Fanatiz
- Live Stream: Fanatiz (stream now)
WC Qualifying Starting Lineups
Bolivia possible starting lineup:
Viscarra; Medina, Haquin, Suarez, Sagredo; Robson Matheus, E Vaca, Villamil; Miguelito, Algaranaz, Fernandez
Colombia possible starting lineup:
Vargas; S Arias, Mina, Lucumi, Mojica; Rios, Lerma, J Arias; James, Duran, Diaz
Odds and Betting Lines, courtesy of BetMGM
Bolivia (+225) vs Colombia (+130)
If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.