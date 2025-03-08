How to Watch Blue Jays vs Phillies Spring Training: Live Stream MLB Baseball, TV Channel
Toronto Blue Jays vs Philadelphia Phillies
- Date: Saturday, March 8th
- Time: 1:05 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: MLB Network, NBC Sports Philadelphia
The Toronto Blue Jays will face the Philadelphia Phillies on Saturday, March 8th, at BayCare Ballpark in this Grapefruit League Spring Training matchup.
The stars for Toronto Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Bo Bichette have hit the ground running early on in 2025. Guerrero is batting .400 with a home run and four RBIs, and Bichette is batting .364 with a home run and three runs scored. The Blue Jays first baseman and shortstop appear ready to go already even though they have only played in eight Spring Training games.
Trea Turner needs to get on track for Philadelphia. The Phillies star shortstop is hitless so far in Grapefruit League play through thirteen spring at-bats. Turner, along with Bryce Harper, will play an essential role in the team's success this season. Harper has yet to homer in 2025, but is batting .357 with five hits.
This is a great Spring Training matchup, and you do not want to miss any of the action; make sure to tune in.
Betting Lines and Odds, courtesy of BetMGM
Blue Jays: -125
Phillies: +110
O/U: OFF