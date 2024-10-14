How to watch Bills vs. Jets, free live stream on Monday Night Football
By Kilty Cleary
The New York Jets and Buffalo Bills meet under the lights of Monday Night Football in Week 6, with kickoff scheduled for 8:15 p.m. ET at MetLife Stadium.
Both teams are looking to get back on track after tough losses, with the Bills aiming to bounce back after two consecutive losses and the Jets dealing with a coaching shake-up.
The Bills started the season strong, scoring 31 or more points in their first three games. However, things took a turn in Week 4, as the Bills were humbled in a 35-10 loss on Sunday Night Football against the Baltimore Ravens and then suffered a 23-20 loss to the Texans, which was marred by injuries.
The Jets are also coming off a tough loss, falling 23-17 to the Minnesota Vikings in London in Week 5. That defeat marked the team’s second straight loss and led to a significant change—team owner Woody Johnson decided to part ways with head coach Robert Saleh. In his place, Jeff Ulbrich has been named interim head coach.
Can the Bills turn this around with Josh Allen leading the charge or will Aaron Rodgers and their new head coach dial up a perfect game to send the Bills home with their third straight loss? Tune in tonight and find out.
New York Jets vs. Buffalo Bills
- Date: Monday, October 14
- Time: 8:15 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: ABC, ESPN, ESPN2, ESPN Deportes
Betting Lines and Odds, courtesy of BetMGM
New York Jets vs. Buffalo Bills (-1.5)
O/U: 41.5
