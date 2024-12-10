How to Watch Bengals vs. Cowboys: Live Stream NFL, TV Channel
By Kilty Cleary
The Week 14 NFL slate wraps up with a primetime matchup between two teams fighting to keep their seasons alive. The Dallas Cowboys (5-7) host the Cincinnati Bengals (4-8) on Monday Night Football at AT&T Stadium.
Dallas enters the game with newfound confidence after back-to-back wins, including a solid 27-20 Thanksgiving victory over the New York Giants. Despite a rough season overall, the Cowboys seem to be finding their footing late, thanks in large part to a defense that’s stepping up and an offense that’s finding ways to grind out wins.
Things are not as rosy in Cincinnati, where the Bengals are reeling from a three-game losing streak. Their latest stumble was a 44-38 shootout loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 13. Despite their struggles, the Bengals have shown they can score, but their defense continues to leave them vulnerable.
Cincinnati Bengals vs. Dallas Cowboys
- Date: Monday, December 9
- Time: 8:20 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free)
Betting Lines and Odds, courtesy of BetMGM
Cincinnati Bengals (-250) vs Dallas Cowboys (+200)
Spread: Bengals -5
O/U: 50.5
