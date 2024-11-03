How to watch Bears vs Cardinals for free, live stream, time and channel
By Kilty Cleary
The Chicago Bears are heading to the desert this Sunday to take on the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium with kickoff set for 4:05 p.m. ET on CBS and stream for free on fuboTV.
The Bears are looking to bounce back after an 18-15 loss to the Washington Commanders on a last-second Hail Mary from Jayden Daniels. That play snapped the Bears’ three-game winning streak, and they’re now laser-focused on avoiding another bitter ending in Arizona.
WATCH: Bears vs. Cardinals Live | Stream free on Fubo
Meanwhile, the Cardinals are flying high after back-to-back wins and three victories in their last four games. Arizona pulled off a 28-27 thriller against the Miami Dolphins last week, thanks to the clutch kicking of Chad Ryland.
Chicago Bears vs. Arizona Cardinals
- Date: Sunday, November 3
- Time: 4:05 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: CBS
- Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free)
Betting Lines and Odds, courtesy of BetMGM
Chicago Bears vs. Arizona Cardinals (-1.5)
O/U: 44.5
