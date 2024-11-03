The Big Lead

How to watch Bears vs Cardinals for free, live stream, time and channel

Stream Week 9 NFL action between the Bears and Cardinals on Sunday.

By Kilty Cleary

NFL Week 9: Bears vs. Cardinals
NFL Week 9: Bears vs. Cardinals
The Chicago Bears are heading to the desert this Sunday to take on the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium with kickoff set for 4:05 p.m. ET on CBS and stream for free on fuboTV.

The Bears are looking to bounce back after an 18-15 loss to the Washington Commanders on a last-second Hail Mary from Jayden Daniels. That play snapped the Bears’ three-game winning streak, and they’re now laser-focused on avoiding another bitter ending in Arizona.

Meanwhile, the Cardinals are flying high after back-to-back wins and three victories in their last four games. Arizona pulled off a 28-27 thriller against the Miami Dolphins last week, thanks to the clutch kicking of Chad Ryland.

Chicago Bears vs. Arizona Cardinals

  • Date: Sunday, November 3
  • Time: 4:05 p.m. ET
  • TV Channel: CBS 
  • Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free)
Betting Lines and Odds, courtesy of BetMGM 

Chicago Bears vs. Arizona Cardinals (-1.5)

O/U: 44.5

