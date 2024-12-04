How to Watch Baylor vs UConn: Live Stream NCAA Basketball, TV Channel
By Kilty Cleary
Two-time defending national champions UConn host surging Baylor in a high-stakes non-conference showdown at Gampel Pavilion. The Huskies find themselves back on a winning streak as they welcome the Bears in what promises to be one of the most compelling matchups of the early college basketball season.
How to Watch NO. 15 Baylor vs. No. 25 UConn:
- Date: Wednesday, December 4, 2024
- Time: 6:30 PM ET
- Venue: Gampel Pavilion, Storrs, CT
- Channel: FS1
- Stream: Fubo (Get Access | Save $30)
Baylor arrives in Storrs with an impressive 5-2 record, their only losses coming against Tennessee and Gonzaga. The Bears have showcased their offensive firepower, averaging 85 points per game while shooting an efficient 38.1% from three-point range. Balance has been key, as five different players average over 11 points per game..
UConn faltered after a 4-0 start, resulting in a three-game losing streak. They’ve broken that, with a recent 54-point win over Maryland-Eastern Shore. The Huskies are strong on both sides of the ball, ranking 25th in points scored (86.2) and 32nd in points allowed (63.2) per game. Junior forward Alex Karaban leads the team in averaging 15.9 points, 4.1 rebounds, and 3.3 assists per game.
Live stream the Baylor vs. UConn game on Fubo: Start your subscription now!
If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.